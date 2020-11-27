243 individuals held for flouting RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 243 individuals were arrested by police on Wednesday for breaching the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) with 217 of them issued with compounds while 26 individuals were remanded, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Among the offences are not wearing face mask (79), failure to observe physical distancing (48), failure to provide facility to record customer details (40), illegal cross state/district travel involving areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) (20) and others (56),” he said in a statement on Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

He said Op Benteng succeeded in apprehending 32 illegal immigrants and 2 skippers as well as seizure of 10 vehicles on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said since July 24 until yesterday, 75,212 individuals have returned home via international checkpoints and they were placed at 75 hotels as well as 18 public training institutes and private higher education institutions nationwide .

“From the total, 10,711 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine, 405 individuals had been sent to hospitals for treatment while 64,096 individuals were allowed to go home,” he said adding that those who return were from 36 countries.

On Covid-19 public sanitisation operations on Wednesday, he said 35 sanitisation operations were conducted covering 11 red zones, five orange zones, seven yellow zones and two green zones in eight states and Labuan.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said enforcement monitoring by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) found adequate supply of 12 essential items to meet the needs of consumers.

He said KPDNHEP enforcement officers also carried out 753 special RMCO inspections and only one premises was found not complying with the SOP.

“During RMCO, the government is urging traders and members of the public to self-regulate including physical distancing and personal hygiene especially when out shopping,” he said. —Bernama