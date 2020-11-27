Agong consents to conferment of PGB medal, rank of sergeant to Baharuddin, Norihan

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented the conferment of the medal of Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) and the rank of Sergeant to the two General Operations Force (GOF) members, Baharuddin Ramli and Norihan Tari, involved in the fatal shooting at the Malaysia-Thailand border on early Tuesday, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the conferment of the medal and the rank was in appreciation of their deeds and sacrifices in discharging their duties.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to extend my gratitude to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the royal consent to the conferment of the medal of Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) to the two GOF members,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time yesterday.

Hamzah said Baharuddin who was killed in the shootout would be conferred the medal and rank posthumously.

He said the government had always recognised the deeds and sacrifices of security forces personnel who discharged their duties bravely, sincerely and trustworthily in ensuring security, peace and wellbeing of the country.

The minister said Malaysian authorities had arrested 19 suspects comprising 15 locals and four Thais in Perlis to facilitate investigations into the incident, while the Thai authorities had also nabbed four suspects in the Kingdom, including three who tried to seek treatment for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

“I would like to stress that the government will not compromise with any quarters and will definitely take stern action against those involved,” he said.

Following that, Hamzah said the ministry was formulating a holistic strategic plan to enhance security controls and capabilities of security forces working at the border, which will involve the acquisition of modern and state-of-the-art assets and facilities such as drones, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), Night Vision Goggles (NVG) and GPS Tracker.

He said this in reply to Abdul Latif Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) who wanted to know the details of the incident involving the two GOF members and the government’s move to strengthen security controls at the international borders to completely cripple smuggling syndicate and activities. – Bernama