Bloc voting attempt foiled by opposition’s own confusion, says Selangau MP

KUCHING (Nov 27): The opposition’s attempt to proceed with the bloc voting on the Budget 2021 at the Parliament sitting yesterday was foiled by their own confusion, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

He said in a press statement today that the confusion was caused by an opposition parliamentary whip, who at the last minute asked that they did not go for bloc voting.

“There was confusion amongst the Opposition at that time because there was a last minute

instruction from the opposition whip that we do not go for bloc voting. That is why I believe less than 15 MPs stood up.

“PKR and DAP MPs were looking at their leaders whether to stand up or not. I noticed some stood up and later sat down as their leaders did not stand up to indicate going for bloc voting,” he said.

Baru also explained that bloc voting requires MPs attending the parliament sitting to cast their votes one by one which are to be recorded by an appointed leader of each bloc.

The results are then handed to the Speaker who then announces the outcome, he said.

To have this done, at least 15 MPs must request and agree for bloc voting by indication that is, standing up, said Baru who was among the less than 15 MPs who stood up yesterday.

Baru who is PSB presidential council member said the rationale for objecting to the budget is basic and fundamental because it is unjust and unfair.

The Ba Kelalan assemblyman said PSB had voiced its dissatisfaction like many others including neutral parties, but their concerns were not taken into account in the Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s winding up speech and also, no amendments were made to the budget on those points.

Zafrul may have made some concessions in some but many were not considered or not very clear, Baru argued.

Secondly, opposing the budget means a reflection of the opposition to the present Perikatan Nasional (PN) government which is not mandated by the people, Baru insisted.

“By our Parliamentary convention that follows the Westminster system, in the event the budget is defeated, the inference is that the PM’s government has lost its command in Parliament, thus throwing doubt on its credibility to lead the country,” said Baru, referring to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Whether we succeed or not is another issue altogether. It is the principle behind the voting that matters most,” he added.

On the basis of these two basic reasons, Baru said the Opposition should have voted against the budget.

Fundamentally, PSB’s stand to vote against the budget is premised on principles grounded on the two initial reasons he had stated earlier on, he said.

“To reiterate, I felt we should go for block voting on principle that the budget is not comprehensive and that this is not a legitimate Government which has the mandate of the people,” he said.

The other way in voting for any motion or bill in Parliament is by voice “yes” or ‘no’.

Yesterday the Budget 2021 was passed by Parliament at the policy level by voice.

The budget will now go through the Committee (or ministries’) stage for 10 days starting Monday whereby the details of the budget will be debated upon and, more voting sessions would be held.

The Budget totalling RM322.5 billion include RM69 billion for development expenditure, RM17 billion (Covid-19 fund) and RM236.5 billion (operating expenditure).

It is the biggest budget ever to be tabled by the Malaysian Finance Minister and the first by PN government.

When contacted yesterday GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was asked if the Budget 2021 can still be dropped at the Committee stage.

“(At) every committee or Ministry budget, there is the need to vote to pass it, usually by voice only is enough. But the opposition can also demand for actual voting,” said the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs.

Nanta who is Kapit MP claimed the opposition could not reject the budget downright because there are too many good and beneficial propositions in it.

“Indeed the Budget 2021 do contain numerous goodies for the people to withstand the problems and burden caused by the Covid-19 pandemic situation as well as to enable Malaysia’s economy to recover meaningfully,” said Nanta who is also PBB secretary-general.