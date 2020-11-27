Budget 2021: Support shown reflects MPs maturity — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The support shown for Budget 2021 that enabled it to be passed at the policy stage yesterday is a testimony of the members of parliament’s maturity in prioritising the welfare, safety and well-being of the people over other matters.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the backing for the nation’s biggest and most important budget will now allow the government to implement next year’s spending plans in an orderly and smooth manner.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful because Budget 2021 has already been approved by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. I would like to thank all the MPs, especially the members of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS),” he said in a statement yesterday.

After two weeks of debate and four days of winding-up session by the relevant

ministers at the Dewan Rakyat, the Supply Bill or Budget 2021 was passed at the policy stage yesterday.

Muhyiddin said the stand taken by the MPs proved that they upheld the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for politicking to be set aside to allow the budget to be approved without interruption, particularly when the nation was in battle with Covid-19.

He also congratulated Tengku Zafrul and the Finance Ministry who had worked hard to complete the winding-up of Budget 2021 with improvements for the welfare and well-being of the people.

“These improvements have taken into account the views of various parties including members of parliament who participated in debates on the Supply Bill 2021,” he said.

The prime minister said the PN government was always open to views and criticisms.

It also showed that the government listened to the people’s grievances and was responsive towards views on measures needed to revive the country’s economy which had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Muhyiddin added.

“Let us hope that Budget 2021 will be a catalyst to improve the lives of the people and the country,” he said. — Bernama