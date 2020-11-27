Covid-19:  2,555 new recovery cases

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded the highest new record of cases cured from Covid-19 infection yesterday, with 2,555 cured cases documented.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his statement yesterday, said the figure made the cumulative number of fully cured Covid-19 cases at 49,056 cases or 80.7 per cent of the total cases.

On Wednesday, Malaysia recorded the highest record of cases cured from Covid-19 infection with a record 2,348 cured cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the new daily Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday were 935 cases, bringing the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 60,752 cases.

“Of the total new cases, four are imported cases of infections from abroad, while 931 cases are domestic transmissions. The number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity is 11,348 cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded the highest daily cases at 326 cases (34.9 per cent), followed by Selangor with 161 cases or 17.2 per cent and Negeri Sembilan which recorded 158 cases or 16.9 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said three states which did not record any new case yesterday were Pahang, Melaka and Perlis.

Until to date, he said 110 positive Covid-19 cases were being treated at the Intensive Care UNit (ICU) with 45 requiring respiratory support.

Dr Noor Hisham there were three Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of deaths from the pandemic in Malaysia to 348 cases (0.57 per cent) from the overall number of cases.

All the cases of Covid-19 deaths yesterday were from Sabah and involved locals including a 70-year-old woman who died at the Hospital Duchess of Kent.

Two more deaths involved a 59-year-old man, with a history of high blood pressure and asthma, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a 77-year-old woman, who was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, who died at the Tawau Hospital. — Bernama