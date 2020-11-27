Covid-19: Lawas achieves green zone status, Kuching turns from orange to yellow

KUCHING (Nov 27): Lawas is now a green zone and the status of Kuching has changed from orange to yellow, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

SDMC, in its daily update statement, said Lawas had not recorded any new local transmission cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days and is now classified as a green zone.

“Kuching’s status has changed from orange to yellow, with a total of 18 local transmission cases reported in the last 14 days.

“Miri remains as a yellow zone as the district reported three local transmission cases in the last 14 days,” explained SDMC.

In light of a local transmission case reported in Lawas on Nov 13, SDMC said an active case detection initiative had been launched at Kampung Banting, Lawas.

SDMC said the initiative was aimed at conducting rT-PCR tests on all villagers of Kampung Banting, who might have come into close contact with a previously reported positive case.

“It is also to rule out the possibility of seeing a spread of infection among the local community.”

SDMC said a total of 959 villagers at Kampung Banting were screened on Nov 18 and 19.

It said all the samples were sent to Miri Hospital and Lawas Hospital using the Medivac services before being distributed to the laboratory at Miri Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and Sarawak Heart Centre for test results.

“All the test results for the 959 villagers at Kampung Banting came back negative for Covid-19 on Nov 21.”

SDMC said the State Health Department wished to extend its appreciation to the villagers concerned for their cooperation and commitment.

It also thanked the relevant authorities including the Lawas District Office and the police for facilitating in the active case detection at Kampung Banting.