Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak today, six clusters still active in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 27): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive case today, as the total number of cases in state remain unchanged at 1,062, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the state recorded three new recoveries and discharge cases, all from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“This brings the total number of recoveries and discharges to 1,018 or 95.86 per cent of the total cases in Sarawak,” it said.

SDMC informed that 25 individuals are still being treated at the isolation ward of various hospitals across the state.

Of the total, 22 cases are currently receiving treatment at the isolation ward of SGH followed by two cases in Sibu Hospital and one case in Miri Hospital, it said.

SDMC said 17 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, with one case awaiting laboratory test results.

Despite not recording new Covid-19 infection, SDMC said the state still has six active clusters namely Besi, Jalan Abell, Baki, Seladah, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas Clusters, all located in Kuching.

It said the total cases for the Besi Cluster stood at 12, Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases, Baki Cluster with 33 cases, Seladah Cluster with nine cases, Green Hill Cluster with 91 cases and Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases.

It added that all the total number of cases included their respective index cases.