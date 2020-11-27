Eight remote areas in Meluan to get telco towers

JULAU: Internet coverage in Meluan is set to improve significantly with eight remote areas identified for telecommunications towers.

The telecommunications towers come under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority’s (SMA) Rural Telecommunications 300 (Smart 300) initiative.

The areas are Tanjong Udol; Nanga Ayam, Jalan Nanga Entabai; Ulu Strass, Serau; Nanga Sepitoh, Serau; Balut, Ulu Lasi; Nanga Kemalih, Ulu Entabai; Nanga Ensiring, Ulu Kanowit; and Jikang, Batu 15 Jalan KJD.

When officiating at an earth-breaking ceremony for the telecommunications tower at Nanga Ensiring, Ulu Kanowit near here on Wednesday, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat explained the facilities will operate under the multi-operator core network (MOCN) system, which is expected to involve four main telecommunications services providers – Celcom, Digi, Maxis, and U-Mobile.

He said providing efficient telecommunications facilities and services is in line with the state government’s digital economy policy.

This is to ensure rural folk enjoy similar benefits as their urban counterparts from the development of a digital economy, he said.

Rolland advised the local community to equip themselves with new knowledge and various applications to enable them to fully explore the potential of the digital economy.