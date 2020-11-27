Entertainment sector to stay closed as CMCO ends and RMCO resumes, 14-day quarantine still needed for those entering S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 27): The entertainment sector, which includes night clubs, pubs, karaoke lounges and reflexology centres across the state are still not permitted to operate during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from tomorrow (Nov 28) onwards, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

The RMCO, which takes over after the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) comes to an end at midnight tonight, is scheduled to be lifted on Dec 31.

SDMC said other sectors than the entertainment would be allowed to operate in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) between 6am and 12am.

“The operations of entertainment centres such as night clubs, pubs, karaoke and reflexology are still not allowed until further notice,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC wished to remind all business owners, who had been allowed to resume operations, to strictly adhere to the SOP set by the Ministry of Health (MoH), National Security Council (MKN) and Local Government and Housing Ministry during the implementation of the RMCO.

On border control, SDMC said the policy previously announced would be unchanged, as individuals who wish to enter Sarawak are required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated quarantine centres.