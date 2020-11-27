Honda Malaysia recalls 2,784 vehicles for Takata driver front airbag inflator replacements

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda Malaysia is recalling 2,784 Honda vehicles to replace the Takata driver front airbag inflator, in line with Honda global Non-Azide Driver Airbag Inflator (NADI) recall.

The affected models recalled are 1,380 units of Accord (model year 1999) and 1,404 units of CR-V (model year 2000).

Honda Malaysia reassures that current selling models are not affected in this product recall, and the company will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers.

“The company believes this product recall is necessary as a preventive measure to address the possibility of the Takata driver front airbag inflator having excessive internal pressure and thus, causing the airbag to fail to function properly or to rupture”, it said in a statement yesterday.

Honda Malaysia attested that as at yesterday, there is no report in Malaysia of any incidence or injury caused by the Takata driver front airbag in the vehicles of these two model years.

It said affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall.

“Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of notification to replace the driver front airbag inflator subject to parts availability.

“The company requests all affected customers to make an appointment in advance to ensure a smooth and quick driver front airbag replacement process.

“Customers are required to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities, which include wearing face mask properly, maintaining physical distancing and, sanitising their hands at all times when visiting the dealerships,” it said.

The replacement of the affected Takata drive front airbag inflator is free of charge and all cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

The replacement stock will be available in stages, it added.

Vehicle owners can check their vehicles’ recall status either by logging on to www.honda.com.my or www.productrecall.honda.com.my or by calling Honda’s Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020. — Bernama