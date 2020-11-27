Local live streaming promotional platform ‘See Hua ST Live Show’ debuts on Nov 29

KOTA KINABALU: A live streaming platform dedicated to promoting local products and services is now available!

Come 8pm on November 29, See Hua ST Live Show will make its debut with quality promotional content that will certainly boost the sales of your offerings.

See Hua Marketing (Sabah) Sdn Bhd operations manager Toh Lu Hung said live streaming was all the rage nowadays but the platform was currently dominated by West Malaysian businesses.

“See Hua ST Live Show aspires to break through the clutter and dedicate ourselves to supporting and promoting local brands.”

The first session of the live show airs at 8pm on Nov 29 (Sunday), featuring Malaysian artiste and host, Wesley Liew, who will not only introduce attractive products, but also perform live to the audience.

Toh said the See Hua ST Live Show was designed as an entertaining live streaming platform to market a variety of products, including food, online retailers, games, tourism as well as professional services.

“We are equipped with the hardware and serve as a content supervisor for our customers’ products and services on the platform.”

He believed in the potential of the online platform, saying that live streaming on Facebook was currently dominated by West Malaysian businesses and products.

“Few Sabahans turn to live streaming to promote their products and services.

“We are confident that the See Hua ST Live Show will help promote Sabahan products nationwide or even to overseas market.”

Apart from the Mandarin speaking customers, Toh said the production team will create bumiputera-based live streaming platforms via See Hua Daily News’ sister papers, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo, to enable businesses expand their existing clientele.

“There are many quality local products that are worth promoting. Contact us for more information.”

He added that the live show included setting up a mini live streaming room which local businesses could utilize to promote their products at affordable price.

He said the See Hua ST Live Show also supported aspiring young entrepreneurs.

“Young people who are interested to sell their products can do so for free on our virtual street stalls.”

See Hua ST Live Show is a collaboration between See Hua Daily News and ST Studio. Stay tuned to See Hua Daily News’ Facebook page to know more.