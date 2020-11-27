Man caught with contraband tries to bribe GOF personnel

KUCHING: A General Operations Force (GOF) team arrested a man on Wednesday (Nov 25) when he attempted to bribe them after being caught in possession of contraband.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Mancha Ata said the raid around 11am on a house in Hui Sing here uncovered 1,500 cartons of cigarettes, 1,040 cartons of kretek cigarettes, and 150 crates of beer.

“The suspect who offered RM10,000 in cash to the raiding team to turn a blind eye was arrested following numerous warnings for him not to do so,” Mancha said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect and the cash were later handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for further action.

Mancha added the illicit goods were found inside the house and a multipurpose vehicle parked in the house compound.

The goods and vehicle, estimated to be worth about RM457,000 (including tax), were seized and handed over to the Kuching District police headquarters for further action.

Also arrested was another local man believed to be the caretaker of the premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Yesterday, the 67-year-old first suspect was remanded for three days to assist with the investigation.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi issued the remand order, which expires tomorrow (Nov 28), against the suspect under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. The suspect was represented by counsel Francis Wee.