Maradona was an inspiration to all, says Kuching FA’s Joseph

KUCHING: The death of Diego Maradona is a great loss to the world of football and all the players, says Kuching FA star Joseph Kalang Tie.

The 33-year-old said the Argentine legend, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, was one of the greats that have inspired him in his football career.

“All players want to be like him on the pitch,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Joseph said he has always admired Maradona’s skills on the field despite his small stature.

“He proves size does not matter when you are in the game. What matters most is mental strength which is key in football,” Joseph said, adding that he was also amazed by Maradona’s ability to inspire others.

Meanwhile, Kuching FA assistant coach Mohamad Sharizan Sahari also commented that Maradona’s passing was indeed a sad moment in football.

“Many people who know the game of football will surely know who Maradona is. He is the icon of football,” said Sharizan.