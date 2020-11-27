Marine police seize 1,000 litres of subsidised diesel

BINTULU: Marine Police seized about 1,000 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM1,810 and a pick-up truck during an operation on Wednesday.

Region 5 Marine Police commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said a local man was detained during the 2pm operation.

He said the pick-up truck driver failed to produce any valid documents on the ownership of the controlled goods, when the vehicle was stopped and inspected in front of a premises at KM10 Bintulu-Tatau road.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, for possessing and keeping subsidised diesel without a licence from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.