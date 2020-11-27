More rural areas benefit from increased allocation for price standardisation programme — Nanta

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) welcomes the 100 per cent increase of allocation from RM20 million approved last year to RM40 million for next year under the National Budget 2021 for the price standardisation programme.

Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in his winding-up speech in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said with the increased allocation, his ministry would be able to expand the programme to more rural areas especially in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“This fourth ‘Rakyat Centric’ programme is for the price standardisation initiative especially for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and Finance Minister (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz) for being sensitive to the need to stabilise the price of goods in the rural areas.

“This programme has recorded a 100 per cent increase from the RM20 million allocation approved last year,” said Nanta, adding that the RM40 million allocation for 2021 would give more impact to the rural folks in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

He said to date, the programme has benefited some 1.1 million rural folks nationwide, and with the increased allocation for next year, his ministry would be able to expand the programme to more new rural areas nationwide, particularly the rural areas of Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“With the increased allocation, more rural folks in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan would be able to enjoy standardised prices of goods just like in the peninsula,” said Nanta.

Meanwhile, in answering Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim’s question, Nanta said RM212 million out of RM1.084 billion allocated to his ministry would be allocated to Sarawak KPDNHEP.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation, he said RM3.88 million will be for the salary of 101 price monitoring officers in the state; RM68 million for the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (COSS); RM121 for essential items distribution programme, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and Community Drumming; RM3 million for General Use Flour Subsidy; RM16.2 million for the Price Standardisation Programme for cooking oil, flour and sugar; and RM310,000 for other consumer programmes and activities.

Nanta also highlighted that the Community Drumming programme will also be extended to 137 new areas in the country, including several islands in the peninsula and in Sabah.

“All proposals for new areas for the distribution of essential items, LPG and Community Drumming 2021 have been evaluated fairly through the ministry’s Area Evaluation Committee. Only deserving areas will be included in the programmes,” he said.

Nanta also addressed a question from Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, saying that KPDNHEP will continue its effort to help and assist rural food producers, entrepreneurs and farmers to market their products nationally and internationally.

He said his ministry since 2017 had carried out several programmes and initiatives like Business Matching and Pitching Sessions between hypermarkets and SMEs in Sarawak.

“The ministry is also assisting entrepreneurs and SMEs in Sarawak in terms of packaging and labelling, collaborating with the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and the Malaysia Design Development Centre.

“With this effort, it would be easier for Sarawakian products to penetrate the local and international markets,” said Nanta.