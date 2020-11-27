Padang Sukan Kapit project undergoes final touches

KAPIT: Work to upgrade and renovate Padang Sukan Kapit has been completed except for the final touches.

In revealing this, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said the project is now awaiting inspection and certification by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Earlier it was delayed. Now, I am happy it’s finally completed. I know people are anxiously awaiting its opening again to the public because this is the only open sports field.

“Nevertheless, I appeal to you to be a bit more patient. This sports field is to open early next year with upgraded facilities,” he said when inspecting the facility at Jalan Padang Sukan-Jalan Airport.

Jamit added the scope of works included repairing and upgrading the grandstand, improving the overall underground drainage system, the running track, as well as the football field.

When contacted, 7 Division Sports Club chairman Sng Chee Kiun said his members are anxiously awaiting the facility’s reopening.

“The past three years since it was closed down in 2018, our footballers were denied a proper field to play the game. We only played futsal at Bletih Stadium once a week because futsal doesn’t need a big field.

“When we want to play football, we have to travel to Song Bazaar to play football. It is time consuming travelling from Kapit to Song and back,” he said.