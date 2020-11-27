Passing of Budget 2021 shows Umno, BN support — Zahid Hamidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the coalition’s support for Budget 2021 was evident when the Supply Bill or Budget 2021 was passed at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the coalition’s decision through the Supreme Council to support Budget 2021 on two conditions, had been accepted by the government.

“‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah). The decision to support Budget 2021 on two conditions has been accepted. The solidarity of Umno and BN is reflected in the approval of the budget,” he said via his Twitter account yesterday.

BN had previously expressed conditional support for Budget 2021 by demanding that the government allow a ‘one-off’ withdrawal of savings of up to RM10,000 from Account 1 of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and extending the loan moratoriums until June 2021.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, on the other hand, hopes that the allocation approved through the budget can be channelled efficiently, fairly and equitably to reach the people.

While expressing gratitude that the budget was approved today, he wanted the people to benefit the most from the budget.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a post on Facebook, also expressed his appreciation and congratulations on the passing of Budget 2021 at policy stage as well as proving that the government listens to the voice of the people.

After two weeks of debate and four days of winding-up session by the relevant ministers at the Dewan Rakyat, the Supply Bill or Budget 2021 was passed at the policy stage yesterday.

It was approved with a majority voice vote after attempts by several MPs to initiate bloc voting failed when only 13 MPs stood up, less than the required 15.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the majority of the opposition camp had agreed to give the government a chance before returning to discuss it at the committee level on Monday.

“I asked my friends to agree with my view so we let this first round to go through as the thorough debate will be at the committee stage this Monday.

“We have decided to go for bloc voting later if there are conflicts with our stance in government management, good governance, malpractice, as well as reduction in JASA allocation. So, this will be decided on Monday,” he said in a press conference in the Parliament building.

He said that they are of the view that the government should prioritise and improve welfare as well as pro-people projects such as for farmers, fishermen, smallholders, unemployed and factory workers, in addition to the issue of the EPF and the loans moratorium. — Bernama