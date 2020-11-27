Police searching for man after death threat and bullets sent to customs officer

KUCHING (Nov 27): The police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information on an individual identified as Yong King Ling, 35, from Taman Rejang Park, Sibu to assist in an ongoing investigation.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement today said police are searching for Yong to assist in a case of criminal intimidation against a senior customs officer at his house in Jalan Matang.

“The senior customs officer received a brown envelope containing two bullets and a note that read ‘got 2 bullets, one long one short which one you want’ at his home around 12 noon yesterday (Nov 26),” said Aidi in a statement today.

The customs officer then lodged a police report at the Gita police station which led to the arrest of three male suspects aged between 35 and 39-years-old by the Sarawak police’s D9 unit on the same day.

“It is believed that the act’s motive is caused by a special operation that was led by the customs officer early this month,” said Aidi.

He added that the suspects are currently under remand until Dec 1 to assist with the investigation.

A background check on the suspects, he said, also showed that two of them have past criminal records for drug related offences.

Meanwhile, any information on Yong can be relayed to investigating officer Insp Ramle Husin at 013-8968963 or by contacting the nearest police station.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation via anonymous communication.

If found guilty, the accused is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years.