Puncak Borneo MP thanks other MPs for supporting Budget 2021

KUCHING (Nov 27): Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin praised all MPs for their commitments and seriousness in looking into the Budget 2021 for the people and country at large.

“To be fair, I must say thank you to all MPs for supporting the improved Budget 2021. I am glad that the government and the oppositions are doing a great job in playing their parts,” he said today.

The Puncak Borneo MP said the passing of Budget 2021 was certainly not a mistake adding that this was proven by the rising of today’s stock market.

He said the rise in stock market simply showed the confidence of investors towards government and the country.

Willie said he agreed with the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when he said that the backing for the nation’s biggest and most important budget would now allow the government to implement next year’s spending plans in an orderly and smooth manner.

“I am grateful that we have a government that listens to the people’s grievances and are quick to respond towards views and measures needed to save the people and the country.

“This clearly showed the sincerity of the current government in assisting the people, business and economy in difficult time such as now,” he said.

Willie believed the approach taken by the government would balance the obligation to protect the people and ensure the survival of the economy.

Budget 2021 allocates RM322.5 billion, of which RM236.5 billion is provided for operating expenses, RM69 billion for development expenditure, RM17 billion for the COVID-19 Fund, and RM2 billion for contingency savings.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved Budget 2021 at the policy stage.