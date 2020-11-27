SEDC taking the lead in developing tourism products in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) will be in charge of developing tourism products in the state, said its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

He said SEDC has been entrusted by the state government to not only develop tourism products in the state but also construction of new hotels and upgrade existing ones as part of the state government’s effort to collaborate with the private tourism sector.

“In November last year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that SEDC to take the lead in the development of tourism products including the construction of new hotels and upgrading existing ones.

“This is in line with the state government’s keen effort to collaborate with the private sector on tourism development, which is one of the four priorities under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong here today.

Abdul Aziz said that among the tourism development plans to be embarked by SEDC was the development of the proposed Damai Resort City project in which the corporation was expected to invest substantially on, as well as the renovation of the Damai Lagoon Resort which would cost around RM100 million.

While the proposed Damai Resort City project was still in the planning stage, the Damai Lagoon Resort would be renovated and expanded in two stages, he said, without revealing the renovation commencement date.

“In the first place we will be developing our own hotels and improving them. As you know our Damai Lagoon Resort will be renovated at the cost of about RM100 mil.

“Of course we will be getting funding from both internal and also from the banks, hopefully.

“But after that it will be followed by a second stage of development, hopefully incorporating marinas and things like that. That will be at the later stage.

“Of course that has not actually gotten approval yet from the government, but is something we hope to develop after we finish the first stage,” said Abdul Aziz.

As for the Damai Resort City project to develop the Damai Peninsular, he said a master plan had been drawn out for this development, including the construction of new resorts, theme parks, cable car, jungle trails and trekking facilities, wellness and health enclaves, marina, and commercial and residential properties.

“This is also in line with SEDC’s strategic plan of transforming the popular seaside areas into a bustling tourist destination with the proposed name Damai Resort City,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz also highlighted some previously undertaken improvement works by SEDC last year which included the refurbishment and upgrading works for 239 rooms and corridors, third floor function rooms, and other renovations to the Puteri Wing of Riverside Majestic Hotel here.

SEDC also did renovation work to the Grand Margherita Hotel and Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex, the Sunset Ballroom foyer at Damai Beach Resort, and the upcoming renovation to the Damai Lagoon Resort and Spa.

Also present during the walkabout and press conference were SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, SEDC deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan, SEDC Tourism and Hospitality Division (THD) director Mark Ferguson, and Sarawak Cultural Village general manager Jane Lian Labang.

Earlier during the press conference, Abdul Aziz welcomed the initiatives by the state and federal government in mitigating the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to the tourism industry, by revitalising it with local tourism.

“Even though the National Economic Action Council has predicted that it would take four years for Malaysia’s tourism industry to recover, there is still hope for the players to woo travelers from the domestic market by offering saleable tourism products that are creative and innovative,” he said.

Abdul Aziz also admitted that even SEDC’s THD was facing grim prospects because the world has changed and the corporate sector was forced to adapt to the new norms and adapt to new technologies.

“While some may take strategic retreat in order to ease their financial burden, there are also others who venture into other fields while taking the journey on the road of economic recovery,” he said.