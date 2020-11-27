UCTS signs first-ever virtual MoU with UBH

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) signed its first ever virtual memorandum of understanding (MoU) via Zoom platform yesterday

The MoU with Universitas Bung Hatta (UBH) of Indonesia will enable its quantity surveying diploma holders to pursue their Bachelor of Quantity Surveying programme at UCTS.

Vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid signed on behalf of UCTS while UBH was represented by its rector Professor Dr Tafdil Husni. Witnessing the event virtually were UCTS deputy vice chancellor (Academic) Associate Professor Dr Azlan Ali and UBH dean of the faculty of Civil Engineering and Urban Planning Dr I Nengah Tela.

Khairuddin, said: “This is the first time we conduct an MoU signing ceremony online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The MoU will allow diploma holders from UBH (Diploma Teknik Ekonomi Konstruksi), to continue their studies at UCTS at degree level – Bachelor of Quantity Surveying.

“UBH diploma holders can enter direct into Semester 4 of the degree programme for two years.

“This is the first key component of the MoU. The second is to allow UBH students who enrolled in our degree programme to do their practical or industrial training back home in Indonesia according to the syllabus and guidelines provided by UCTS. In that way, they are not restricted to undergo their industrial training in Malaysia.”

UBH is located in Padang, Sumatera, Indonesia and its diploma in quantity surveying is recognised by the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), Board of Quantity Surveying Malaysia (BQSM), Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS).

The lower cost of living in Sibu compared to other places in Peninsula is an advantage to UBH’s diploma students, Khairuddin said.

“We want to make UCTS a university of choice for diploma holders from UBH to continue their degree programme in Sarawak. We had two students already enrolled in February. They are now back in their own country doing industrial training.

“Actually, there were supposed to be 20 students coming to UCTS but they did not come due to the

Covid-19.

“Although the focus is on quantity surveying programme, the MoU also covers broader scope of collaboration. For instance, we can have staff or student exchange in other fields.

UCTS dean of School of Built Environment Associate Professor Haris Fadzilah Abdul Rahman and head of programme and quantity surveying senior lecturer Dr Kan Fock Kui were among those present at the virtual MoU signing.