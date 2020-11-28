Budget passage shows MPs put people first

KOTA KINABALU: The support of most parliament members towards the Budget 2021 shows that they are placing the interest of the people before their own.

Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar said in a statement that this was the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He also said that some improvements were proposed by Barisan Nasional earlier, proving the government is aware of the economic crisis faced by the people due to the transmission of Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, the majority of MPs have placed the interests of the people by providing support to enable the 2021 Budget at the policy level to be approved and allow the government to use the funds under the Consolidated Fund for national spending for next year,” he said when contacted and asked to comment on the 2021 Budget approval in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (Thursday).

The bill was passed after gaining the support of the majority of MPs from the government and opposition without going through a voting process.

The decision was announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun at 3.28 pm last Thursday.

Commenting further, Bung, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said several key aspects were given attention by the government in the 2021 Budget.

These included increasing the cash flow of the people and business entities, providing direct financial assistance and creating jobs and reducing unemployment.

According to him, the i-Sinar Program allows Employee Provident Fund contributors to withdraw a maximum of RM10,000 from the fund.

This will allow them to support their family, said Bung.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the government for providing RM50 million in additional funds to combat Covid-19 in Sabah.

He said Sabah is adversely affected by the transmission of Covid-19 and that with the additional allocation, the state can use it to improve existing health facilities to curb the spread of this virus.

“Apart from the country’s economic recovery and survival, the 2021 budget is very important for the government and the authorities, especially the frontline staff, to continue and launch policies and efforts to curb the threat of the Covid-19 epidemic,” added Bung.