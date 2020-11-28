Council permits club to conduct activities at Tudan Bus Terminal

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) has allowed Kelab Sukan Bermotor Bersatu (KSBB) to use the Tudan Bus Terminal for its motorsport activities.

The council, in a media statement yesterday, said it received a proposal from the KSBB in early March this year about the latter’s plan to utilise the premises for holding motorsport shows and other activities such as drifting.

“Under this proposal, they (KSBB) would tidy up the area, pave the road, conduct repair and upgrading works on the facilities and subsequently, take the responsibility of maintaining the premises and its facilities as well as assigning security guards to the area,” said MCC.

“By permitting the club to hold activities there, it would help generate enough funds to cover the costs involved in maintaining the bus terminal,” it added.

The MCC said with no other similar proposal received, it then held in-depth discussions over the terms and conditions for KSBB’s plan and only after due consideration, did the council decide in July this year to accept the club’s proposal.

“Among the terms and conditions outlined under the agreement is allowing parents of students of the nearby school to park their vehicles (at the terminal) during school opening hours.

“The club must also ensure that their activities would not to create nuisance or any loud noise during school days.

“The period of holding activities is only for a certain number of years, of which the club is duly considered to be reasonable in covering its initial expenditure and ongoing expenses,” added MCC.

In responding to queries from Senator Alan Ling, MCC said the Tudan Bus Terminal was originally built to serve the express and outstation buses travelling in and out of the city.

However, due to the unforeseen development and changes across the economic environment over the years, the bus terminal was left under-utilised, even though the MCC had made several attempts to encourage outstation bus companies to be stationed there, as well as steps to popularise the site through the hosting of various activities.

“The council has incurred heavy expenditures, meant to repair all the facilities at the terminal, which were damaged due to vandalism, break-ins and thefts, as well as natural elements,” it said.

In this respect, in January this year MCC offered organisations to submit their proposals on ways to revive the bus terminal, for it to generate incomes and also viable ways to facilitate the maintenance and upkeep of the facility.