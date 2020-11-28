Covid-19: Four new clusters involving workplace reported

PUTRAJAYA: Four new Covid-19 clusters were recorded yesterday – each in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Penang – at the workplace.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in Sabah, the Jalan Tuaran Cluster involved the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran from screening at the workplace.

“To date, 86 individuals have been tested, with 43 cases found positive for Covid-19 in the cluster,” he said at a media conference on the development of Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health here yesterday.

In Negeri Sembilan, he said the Jalan Haruan Cluster involved Seremban District also from screening of workers of a factory, with 118 cases detected positive comprising 10 locals and 108 foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Tapak Bina Puteh Lama Cluster in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur reported positive cases through targeted screening of workers of a construction site, which had been run since Thursday.

He said as at yesterday, 820 individuals had been checked, with 139 cases positive for Covid-19 in the cluster.

Apart from that, the Beringin Cluster in northeast and southwest districts as well as Seberang Perai Selatan and Seberang Perai Tengah in Penang involved workers in two factories in the state.

“The index case (Case 51,576th) was reported positive on Nov 19 via screening of a symptomatic individual. Up to Nov 27,

3,116 individuals have been screened with 37 cases found positive,” he said.

In this regard, he announced the Omadal Cluster in Semporna, Sabah closed yesterday.

Following the four new clusters identified, there are now 349 clusters so far in the country, with 176 clusters being monitored as active clusters. — Bernama