Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Nov 28): Sarawak reported no new cases of Covid-19 today, making the total cumulative tally of cases remain at 1,062, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee stated six Covid-19 clusters remained active in the state, with Besi Cluster recording 12 cases, Jalan Abell Cluster (15), Baki Cluster (33), Seladah Cluster (9), Greenhill Cluster (91) and Wisma Saberkas Cluster (44).

“Two cases recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital today. The latest recoveries bring the overall recovered cases in the state to 1,020 or 96.05 per cent of all cases,” stated the committee.

To date, it pointed out 23 Covid-19 patients were still receiving treatments in hospitals, with 20 patients currently being treated in Sarawak General Hospital, two in Sibu Hospital and one in Miri Hospital.

It also stated 24 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today and two cases were still waiting for their laboratory results.

“Moreover, Kuching and Miri districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 19 cases reported for the past 14 days, comprising three in Miri and the remaining in Kuching. The rest of the 38 districts are still green zone.”

Besides, the committee pointed out 491 person-under-surveillance (PUS) had been registered to be quarantine today, bringing the total number of people being quarantine to 3,846 state-wide.