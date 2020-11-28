‘Drug mule’ may face trafficking charge

KOTA KINABALU: A local man, believed to be a ‘drug mule’ may face drug trafficking charge after he was caught with 1,052 grams of syabu (methamphetamine) here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the 21-year-old suspect was apprehended by narcotics police from the Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) at Kompleks Perikanan Likas, here around 11.45 am on Nov 25.

“Police spotted the suspect carrying a paper bag in a suspicious manner.

“Upon identifying themself and inspecting the paper bag, police found a packet of crystal like substance believed to be syabu hidden inside a tea bag.

“Further inspection revealed the drugs weighed 1,052 grams with street value of RM47,340,” he said yesterday.

Habibi said police investigation believed the suspect has been a drug mule since 2019.

“The suspect will obtain the drugs from syndicates for a fee of between RM200 and RM1,000,” said Habibi

The suspect has been remanded since Nov 26 to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty.