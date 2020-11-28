Flash flood victims seeking shelter at Stadium Muhibbah evacuation centre climbs to 137

SIBU (Nov 28): The number of victims affected by the flash floods in Bintulu division has climbed to 137 individuals from 46 families as at 4pm today, after another family took temporary shelter at the evacuation center in Stadium Muhibbah Bintulu.

There were 135 individuals from 45 families at the evacuation centre as at noon.

Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) chairman, Jack Aman Luat said, the family involved came from the Sungai Plan squatter house at 1.30 pm this evening using their own vehicle.

Jack pointed out that two more evacuation centers might be opened if the number flood victims increases.

So far, he said, the evacuation center in Stadium Muhibbah Bintulu houses two families from Kidurong Avenue and 11 families from Sungai Sebatang, with Sungai Plan having the most number of victims, registering 33 families.

“JPBB is in a state of readiness to receive more flood victims if the raining persists and the water level keeps rising tonight,” he added.

A total of 65 personnel involved in the evacuation and management of the affected victims, comprised 20 police, followed by 16 personnel of the Civil Defence Agency (APM), and 10 firemen and other related agencies.

Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Leftenant Ra’idah Jomi in a statement today, said her team together with other related agencies, started evacuating all flood victims from three affected places, namely squatters areas in Sungai Sebatang, squatters areas in Sungai Plan and Kampung Avenue from 11pm last night.