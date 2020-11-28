Homelite launches Lite View Park’s Amber Vue Apartment

MIRI: Homelite Group (Homelite) launched the final phase of its Lite View Park ‘Amber Vue Apartment’ at Homelite Agro Gallery from 9am to 4pm on Nov 21 and 22 with the first 50 clients who came getting a door gift each.

Creating a safe and tranquil ideal living enclosed within green surrounding has always been the development concept that Homelite embraces at all time. As the trend of housing price is showing a rapid spike, Homelite has decided to bring the good news to home seekers in Miri, again, by launching Amber Vue located at Hilltop area.

Being a gated and guarded community that comes with greenery and recreational facilities, Amber Vue represents Homelite’s broad-scale apartment project combines modern living and greenery landscape.

It is the largest gated guarded community in Miri, equipped with comprehensive safety equipment, CCTV, intercom, access control system and 24-hour security control.

There is a green belt between each phase, which consists of jogging track, reflexology path, swimming pool, basketball court, Gazebo, barbecue pit, and a children playground, to enhance the living environment of the residents.

This affordably priced apartment project suits city dwellers of all ranks. Amber Vue consists of 108 units in three blocks of apartment buildings. Each unit contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with balcony, a dining area and a kitchen.

Every unit comes with a shaded carpark, with extra charges for a second carpark, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Homelite has reserved a provision for mezzanine design in every level three units of Block A and C, which doubles up as a living space, allowing small family to grab a double volume unit at affordable prices.

Such design suits those pursuing a simple yet modernised greenery lifestyle. Besides offering first home investment opportunities to youths, Amber Vue also gives retiring citizens more options for an ideal retreat.

Being the largest comprehensive residential at Miri Airport area, Lite View Park also includes a commercial area consisting of 22 units of three-storey shop lots, which strives to transform Lite View Park into the largest comprehensive residential at Miri airport area, which will bring a series of economic influence as well as a tranquil living environment for the residents.

For more information, call 017-8173358/017-8387899 or make an appointment = for showhouse viewing at Homelite Agro Gallery located at Hilltop Garden, available everyday from 9am to 4pm (except public holidays).