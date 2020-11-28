Immigration offices in Kuching reopen today

KUCHING: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM)’s offices and counters in Kuching will reopen following the end of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here.

In a notice yesterday, it notified that its office at UTC Sarawak premises in Kuching will be open starting today.

On Monday, the department will reopen its offices and counters for the passport and security division, visa, pass and permit division, foreign worker division and expatriate division.

“All dealings after the CMCO period will be conducted through the Online Appointment System through https://sto.imi.gov.my,” it added.

These offices had been closed since Nov 9 due to the enforcement of CMCO after spike of Covid-19 cases saw Kuching District declared a red zone.

The CMCO, which was supposed to end on Nov 22 was then extended for another five days.

On Wednesday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) reclassified Kuching District as an orange zone after recording less than 41 cases in the past two weeks.