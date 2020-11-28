Indah House at HSL Tower to open to public soon

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL) is proud to announce that HSL Tower’s staff cafeteria on Level 5, operated by top-rated Trip Advisor restaurant Indah House will be opened to the public soon.

Since September, the restaurant has been serving a rotating menu of delicious affordable freshly cooked meals and ‘kopitiam’ style drinks according to HSL’s Safe Operating Procedures of staggered lunch hours to reduce congestion.

Indah House will open to the public with the official opening of adjoining La Promenade Mall.

HSL said it chose Indah as proprietors Colin Ong, Trudy Tan and Ariff Arbi demonstrated socially conscious business model that emphasises local food, friendly staff and eco-friendliness. It had offered workshop space to Sarawakian artists like painter Narong Daun and jewellery makers Left&Right in its early days.

“Indah House is popular with locals and tourists for its tasty nasi lemak, ayam berempah, masak merah and great vegetarian options. Foreigners know Indah from its top ranking on Trip Advisor and glowing reviews in The Lonely Planet,” said HSL senior corporate communications manager Jennifer Tang.

“We cannot be more proud to have Indah House as our cafeteria operator. Good food makes us all happy,” Tang said.

Meanwhile, Ariff said Indah was impressed with the space offered for the cafeteria which features a large landscaped terrace fronting La Promenade’s gated residences.

“It’s not common to have a staff canteen with a sky garden! The garden at this HSL canteen is really nice and has sitting areas for people to hang out. We are told there are 50 types of plants in and around HSL Tower. Landscaping is always an added bonus for eating places. Operationally, the canteen’s kitchen is very well equipped,” Ariff said.

Fitting works are ongoing at the cafeteria. Long tables for communal style dining, round tables for smaller groups and a semi-sectioned off quiet dining area will be available when opened to public.

The 10-storey HSL Tower which opened July 20 is the first privately built Green Building Index office in Sarawak. HSL occupies the top five floors while office suites on level four are open for public leasing. La Promenade Mall occupies level one to three with an exciting line-up of food and beverage outlets on the ground floor.

For more information, visit hsl.com.my, facebook.com/IndahHouseKuching.