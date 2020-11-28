Man arrested after eight-year-old girl raped

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a little girl near Plaza YLY in Inanam on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident happened when the victim, aged 8, was on her way to her aunt’s home that was located about 100 meters away, on Nov 25 around 8.30 am.

“While on the way to her aunt’s place, an unidentified man allegedly approached the little girl and asked her to follow him by offering some candies.

“The suspect brought the victim to a nearby hut near some bushes and allegedly raped the victim.

“The suspect also told the little girl not to reveal the incident to anyone by giving her RM5. The little girl however told her parents and a police report was lodged the same day,” said Habibi.

Following the incident, a team of police apprehended the man along Jalan Tuaran Bypass near Wisma YLY around 1.30 pm on Nov 26.

The man, aged 25, admitted to committing the crime to police and has been remanded for investigation, said Habibi.

He therefore reminded parents to keep an eye on their children and not to allow them to wander around without any supervision.