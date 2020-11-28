MMA: Health Ministry should provide clearer picture on criteria required for contract healthcare workers

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is urging the Health Ministry to provide detailed and clearer criteria on permanent positions for contract healthcare workers in the country.

In commending the federal government’s commitment to absorb more contract healthcare workers as permanent staff members, its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said this should be reinforced with a clear roadmap to prevent continued uncertainty and anxiety among junior doctors with regards to their future.

“This would indeed be welcome news for the thousands of medical officers on contract and we look forward to more details, such as the number of available permanent positions and the timeline for its rollout. It is hoped that the Health Ministry will also provide clarity on its selection criteria for the positions.

“We also look forward to the Health Ministry’s plans on supporting doctors who are keen on pursuing the parallel pathway for specialization,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Subramaniam pointed out that the ministry should state how many medical officers will be supported for this programme and its selection criteria.

Apart from medical officers, he said an overall plan to address manpower shortages across the board in the nation’s public healthcare sector was also needed.

He added that long term planning will be required to ensure the country has sufficient specialists and allied health professionals serving in public healthcare in the present and in the coming years to cope with the growing demand and needs in healthcare.

“We urge the Health Ministry to continually engage with stakeholders towards the improvement and enhancement of healthcare in the country,” he said.