NGO Hidup urges authorities to implement effective flood mitigation at Kpg Quop

KUCHING (Nov 28): Habitat for Indigenous and Urban Programme (HIDUP) is urging the authorities to implement an effective and sustained flood mitigation drainage system at Kampung Quop, Jalan Saput here.

“With the upcoming rainy season, it is imperative the authorities act immediately to prevent further economic loss amongst the resident and the increasing health risks. Post-flooding, I believe there is an also huge risk in the spreading of water borne diseases,” said its president George Young in a statement today.

It was stated there were about 20 families living in the village and floods would usually occur after several hours of heavy downpour.

Letters had been written to the authorities, including Padawan Municipal Council and State Drainage and Irrigation Department, two years ago in highlighting the issues but actions had yet to be taken.

According to HIDUP, one of the residents there said the causes contributing to the flood included a culvert being built near the housing that was abandoned, thick undergrowth in a shallow mud drain and poorly planned drainage system.

As a result, George asked the authorities to compile information identifying flood-prone locations and not just merely offering an oversimplified representation of flooding frequency in affected areas.