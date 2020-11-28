No plans yet to change name of ‘Jalan Oya Health Clinic’

SIBU: There is no plan at the moment to change the name of Jalan Oya Health Clinic following the renaming of Jalan Oya to Jalan Brother Albinus.

According to Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, there is no instruction from the Ministry of Health to do so.

“So far, no plans or instructions from ministry,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Dr Teh was asked if the name of Jalan Oya Health Clinic will be changed following the renaming of Jalan Oya to Jalan Brother Albinus.

Jalan Oya will be renamed Jalan Brother Albinus in honour of the former principal of Sacred Heart School here.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting had said the change was approved by the state government on Oct 15, and was adopted at the SMC full council meeting on Wednesday.

The stretch of road to be renamed begins from the KPJ Sibu Specialist Centre and ends in front of SMK Sacred Heart traffic junction, including its eight lanes.

Meanwhile, when contacted yesterday, SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai, said the renaming of the stretch of the road would affect the addresses of both residential, offices and commercial areas.

“Yes, with the change in the road name, it will also affect the trade licence. For the addressees, they can make the changes later when they renew their trade licence. We do understand and there is no need for them to rush (to make the changes).

“I think they can still use (the existing) trade licence for the time being and they should do it properly once it expires for renewal.

“For assessment rate billing (for those living in the affected area), the change (to the new road name) will be updated automatically in the council’s system soon. For now, it is still Jalan Oya,” added Donna.

Among others, she said that road and lane signs would be changed but the former name of the road, Jalan Oya, would be retained in small letters under the new name.