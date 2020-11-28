Pustaka Miri highlights local artworks

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri (Pustaka Miri) is highlighting native artworks by Sarawakian artists.

In its press statement yesterday, Pustaka Miri said these invaluable artworks portraying Sarawak’s culture and tradition must be preserved through written documentation.

The library’s Sarawakiana Series features two books on Sarawakian artists – ‘Discover Sarawak’ and ‘Culture and Heritage-Selected Sarawak Artists Artworks’’ written by Tan Wei Kheng.

“Displaying these artworks is a way to inspire and give opportunities to local artists,” it added.

Noel Belulok, a well-known Batik artist here has artworks and paintings displayed at almost every corner of Pustaka Miri from the corridor to the multimedia gallery.

His artworks using traditional method include paintings of flora and fauna, vendors at Miri wet market and even Pustaka Miri.

Meanwhile, self-taught artist from Marudi, Tan Wei Kheng’s paintings of the Orang Ulu tribes, Penans and Ibans at the interior of Sarawak depict their stories and concerns.

His paintings document his subjects’ culture and tradition including their traditional accessories, body art, clothing and other elements.

Artworks by other artists at Pustaka Miri include Awangko Hamdan Awang Arshad, Bladae Lasem, Chai Fook Vui, Hendrick Nicholas, Ismail Taril, Lam Siong Onn, Lee Hock Kia, Magdalene Tai, Michael Chong Voon Kong, Mordiana Koliew, Musdi Shanat, Muton Kais @ Melton, Petrus Alfred Paul, Raphael Scott Ahbeng, Sim Chiap Hin and Sylvester Wielding Jussem.