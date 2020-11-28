Renaming of a section of Jalan Oya poses challenges — Chang

SIBU: Renaming a stretch of Jalan Oya – from KPJ Sibu Specialist Hospital to SMK Sacred Heart traffic junction – Jalan Brother Albinus will pose some practicality challenges, opined Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

According to her it might inconvenience residents living along that stretch of road as they would have to update their addresses.

“It would also cause inconvenience to the postal agencies as they have to update their data not only for correspondence purposes but also all records related to their addresses like in land titles, inland revenue records, and insurance records,” she said yesterday.

Chang opined most locals have known the name Jalan Oya since they were born as it was one of the oldest roads here.

“However, I understand the desire to commemorate the names of those who have made huge contributions to our society in the past. It is good that we want to keep their memories of contributions alive for our future generations.

“And Brother Albinus was someone who a lot of this generation’s people have a lot to be thankful for. But I think there are other ways to do this rather than changing the names of our roads, which to a large extent also means erasing history for some people of their lives on that road,” she said.

Chang suggested installing a memorial bench with a brief inscription of the person’s contribution at a strategic place to keep the memory of the contributions alive.

“This is because in time and generations to come, it would be just the name of a road, for example Brother Albinus Road, without knowing anything about Brother Albinus,” she said.

Michael Tiang, a political secretary to the Chief Minister, agreed Jalan Oya has long been established in Sibu residents’ collective memory but pointed out only a section would be renamed.

“The renaming after Brother Albinus only applies to the part from Jalan Oya (KPJ Sibu Specialist Hospital) to the traffic lights junction in front of SMK Sacred Heart School,” he said.

Retired educationist Wong Soon Hiik said Jalan Oya was the first trunk road leading to other parts of Sarawak outside Sibu.

“We know the name of Oya but we don’t know where it is, far or near in the early days. It is historical.

“During my childhood days in the 60s, Oya Road was also one of the few roads linking from Sibu town to the suburban areas (similar to Lanang Road and the ex-Queensway Road). At that time, Oya Road ended at the army camp,” he said.

Wong said his assumption in those days was Jalan Oya would eventually lead to Oya township.

During a full council meeting on Wednesday, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting announced that renaming a portion of Jalan Oya as Jalan Brother Albinus was approved by the state government on Oct 15.

He also stated that the road and lane signs would be changed accordingly with the former road name (Jalan Oya) shown in small letters at the bottom.