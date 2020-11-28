‘Renaming of road honours great educationist’

SIBU: The renaming of a section of Jalan Oya after former Sacred Heart Secondary School (SHS) principal Brother Albinus O’Flaherty is a fitting gesture to honour a great educationist, said Senator Robert Lau.

The school board member and Sacred Heart Old Students’ Association (Shosa) former president thanked the Sarawak government for approving the name change.

“It is a fitting gesture to honour a great educationist who transformed the lives of so many in Sibu, in particular, and Sarawak in general. Brother Albinus dedicated his life since his early 20s, leaving his homeland of Ireland, until the time he passed away in 2013 in Kuching as a member of the De La Salle Brothers, whose motto is to educate the lost, the last, and the least. Except for the first few years when he was posted to Penang, he spent the rest of his life serving in Sarawak, especially in Sibu and Kuching,” Lau told The Borneo Post on Thursday.

“SMK Sacred Heart Sibu, where Brother Albinus served during his prime age until his retirement in 1987, is situated along the road that was proposed to be named after him. The Shosa have proposed for the name of the road in front of the school to be named after Brother Albinus for quite some time now.”

Lau said he is aware that changing of road names, especially one that has been used for a long time, should not be made lightly.

“(It) must only be made for deserving cases. I am sure the change of a section of Jalan Oya to Jalan Brother Albinus comes within this deserving category,” he stressed.

“Those who were fortunate enough to come under his charge have much to owe him. Society as a whole benefited from what he did through education and through the many teachers he trained and moulded in his style of teaching. Throughout his life he led a simple and humble life – always living a life as a servant to God. He set a great example for all to follow.”

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee said the renaming has been very much looked forward to by the whole Sacred Heart community for many years.

“It is a recognition by the Sarawak state government of the contributions of the late Brother Albinus during his tenure here as teacher and principal of Sacred Heart Secondary School. Thanks to Sacred Heart Old Students Association for the proposal and follow up to realise this historic moment,” Hii added.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said O’Flaherty contributed immensely to education in Sibu, especially to Sacred Heart School.

“The renaming of the road after his name will honour his contributions and dedication to Sibu and Sarawak in general. I feel proud as one of the Sacred Heart School former students and under Brother Albinus as our principal then. And because of his sacrifices, we became who we are today,” he said.

SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo said the recognition was most befitting as O’Flaherty had come from far away to Sarawak to impart knowledge.

“He had contributed immensely to education and the renaming of a stretch of the road after him will honour him and his family in Ireland will indeed be very proud of him,” Teo said.

Former Shosa president Datuk Felician Teo said O’Flaherty was a passionate educator who dedicated his entire life to educating a whole generation of Sarawakians.

“He was a stern, strict and a no nonsense man whose most endearing quality was to uplift the social livelihoods of young Sarawakians through a solid education.

“Naming Jalan Oya after him will be a fitting tribute and legacy to a man who was feared, loved, and admired by hundreds of students who traversed the corridors of SHS and the general public in Sibu who knew of him,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting confirmed a section of Jalan Oya will be renamed Jalan Brother Albinus.

He said the change was approved by the state government on Oct 15 and was adopted during the SMC full council meeting on Wednesday.