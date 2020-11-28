SRB: Sibu-Kuching express boat service to resume Nov 30

SIBU (Nov 28): The express boat service plying the Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching route and vice-versa will resume operation next Monday (Nov 30), said Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

“In this regard, we urge boat operators and passengers to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to keep out Covid-19 infection,” Hatta told The Borneo Post when contacted today on whether express boat operation for this sector would resume now that Kuching returned to yellow zone status.

The express boat service plying the Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching route and vice-versa was temporarily suspended from Nov 4 until further notice, after Kuching District was declared as Covid-19 red zone previously.

A 14-day CMCO were enforced in Kuching District from Nov 9 to 22, informed Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who had then said that on travelling between districts, permission from the police was necessary for those travelling from Kuching to other districts.

The CMCO was later extended another five days till Nov 27, according to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Meanwhile, the daily departure time from Sibu to Kuching is 11.30am, while the Kuching-Sibu express boat departs at 8.30am.

Previously, the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching express boat service was suspended from Aug 1-14 due to the implementation of inter-zone travel restrictions in Sarawak following a spike in Covid-19 cases then.