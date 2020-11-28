Two ex-Sarawak PKR leaders join PSB

SIBU: Former state deputy treasurer of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Datuk Sri Aditajaya Alwi and former head of PKR Sibu branch Abdul Raafidin Majidi yesterday confirmed they have joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Speaking at a press conference at PSB Bawang Assan branch here yesterday afternoon, Aditajaya said after a deep consideration and prayers, he finally gave a guidance to set a new path in his political life.

“I have decided to join a local Sarawak party namely PSB as a way to continue to serve the people of Sarawak and to uphold and fight for the return of Sarawak’s rights.

“This decision was made after considering several factors, views and discussions with PSB’s president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and my own supporters in Tanjung Manis,” he said.

Aditajaya who is also the former president of Sarawak Bumiputera Contractors Association was confident PSB would always fight for the rights of all Sarawakians and bring development at Sarawak.

He announced that his community service centre will continue to be in operation for all voters in the Tanjung Manis parliamentary constituency, Kuala Rajang and Semop.

“This is my commitment to the people and proof that l really care in the Tanjong Manis parliamentary constituency.

“My struggle with PSB will be joined by more than 6,000 people including former members of several GPS component parties.

“I am glad to also announce that several former leaders of Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) who have lost their trust in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership are joining PSB.”

He added he has full confidence in Wong’s leadership and is confident he could lead PSB to form the next state government in the next state election.

Aditajaya added that PSB has other leaders like Baru Bian, See Chee How, Masir Kujat, Dr Johincal Rayong Nyipa, Datuk Tiong Thai King whom he respect and admire.

“PSB is a multiracial party and we will continue to fight for a harmonious society under the leadership of Wong.

“However, it does not mean that PSB is neglecting the rights of the Bumiputera. I vow to continue to defend the rights of the Bumiputera especially the Malay Melanau community. I would also like to express my commitment to strengthen the people’s support especially from the Malay Melanau community, towards PSB’s struggle.”

Aditajaya pledged to visit all the 29 seats to be contested by PSB in the coming 12th State Election, which have a Malay Melanau majority, to campaign for the party.

‘l have been chosen by the president to listen to the voices of the Malay Melanau in all the seats. Among the seats are N8 Satok and N82 Bukit Sari.”