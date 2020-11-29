2,000kg garbage collected in trash for food program

KOTA KINABALU: Two thousand kilograms (2,000 kg) of garbage collected from Pulau Gaya have been exchanged for food baskets, in a unique program organised by NGOs and private companies from Kota Kinabalu.

The ‘Trash 4 Food’ program saw 463 families in Pulau Gaya collect two tons or 2,000 kg of garbage from the island for the past couple of days.

Persatuan Skuad Komuniti Prihatin Sabah (KPS) chairman Mohd Taufik Ismail said the Misi Jelajah Kasih Pulau Gaya program is an initiative by nine NGOs, private companies and individuals from Kota Kinabalu.

“The idea of turning garbage bags into food baskets was a joint collaboration by NGOs, private companies and individuals involved in the program.

“Apart from giving food baskets, our main aim is to educate the community to always maintain a clean and healthy environment both on land and sea.

“We choose Pulau Gaya for this program as the island has six villages, namely Kampung Siasih, Kg Bas-Bas, Kg Lodnongan, Kg Lok Baru, Kg Pasir Putih and Kg Pondo.

“When they give us a garbage bag, we will repay them with a food basket. This is also another way for us to help City Hall in collecting garbage from Pulau Gaya in the hopes that the island will be free from garbage,” he said when met during the program in Pulau Gaya yesterday.

Mohd Taufik said about 400 sacks, 25 kg per sack, of garbage were collected in the program, which brings the total to two tons or 2,000 kg of garbage collected.

A total of 30 volunteers representing the nine NGOs were also involved in the program.

The nine NGOs are Persatuan Skuad Komuniti Prihatin Sabah, Amanah Hawi AlKhairat Sabah, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) Sabah, Yayasan Ikram Malaysia, Sahabat Amal Care, Helping Orang Pedalaman (HOPe), Malaysia For Syria Care, Majlis Belia Sabah and Global Peace Malaysia.

Majlis Perkhidmatan Masyarakat Sabah also donated 1,000 sheets of fabric face masks to the families involved in yesterday’s program.

Others that made donations were Jetsin Sdn Bhd which donated 1.4 tonnes of chicken, K2 company donated isotonic and energy drinks and City Hall (DBKK) provided personal protective equipment (PPE).

Also present were Kota Kinabalu deputy police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman and Jetsin Sdn Bhd Managing Director Koh Chung Jade.