35,534 water tanks set for distribution throughout S’wak

KUCHING: The state government will distribute 35,534 water tanks throughout Sarawak this year and next year at a cost of RM49.5 million, says Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He also said 20,371 water tanks had been given out in 2018 and 2019 which involved cost of RM27.3 million.

He said the distribution of the 1,000-litre water tank showed the state government’s commitment to assist those yet to enjoy regular clean water supply.

“We are sending the tanks to areas that have not enjoyed 24-hour water supply, or are experiencing low water pressure or drought due to the dry season. Elected representatives in those areas will help us to distribute them to the affected residents,” he said during a function at Kampung Sungai Bedaun recently.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman, said 320 water tanks had been distributed to residents of 12 villages in his constituency this year. They included 41 water tanks for residents of Kampung Sungai Bedaun.