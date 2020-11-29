364 individuals evacuated to evacuation centres due to flash floods in Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 29): A total of 364 individuals from 118 families have been evacuated to the evacuation centres here as at 8am today due to flash floods.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said 200 individuals from 62 families took temporary shelter at Stadium Muhibah Bintulu.

Meanwhile 164 individuals from 56 families were evacuated to Dewan Suarah Bintulu.

The Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee has activated the two centres following flash floods that affected several residential located in low-lying and flood prone areas.

The affected areas are Kidurong Avenue, Sungai Sebatang, Sungai Plan, RPR Sebiew, Kampung Kemunting, Ulu Segan and Gem Park.

Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat when contacted said the situation of flash floods in the division has improved today.

“All flood evacuees in the two evacuation centres have been asked to strictly following the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said.

Jack said based on 24 hour water level data from iHYDRO website, it was reported that the Sungai Sibiu, Kemena Basin showed a decreasing trend of water level at 6.75 metres as at 8.03am.

However, residents have been advised to be wary of high tide and flood risk.

Some 65 personnel from various agencies were involved in the evacuation and management of the affected families.