Azam Sarawak elects exco for 2020-2022 term

KUCHING: Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam Sarawak) has elected its new office- bearers for the 2020-2022 term.

Datu William Patrick Nyigor was elected chairman at the organisation’s biennial elections held during its 37th annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

Assisting him are deputy chairman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail, honorary-secretary Mohamad Ariff Irwani Azahari, and honorary-treasurer Dato William Wei How Sieng.

Other elected board members are Sharkawi Yassin, Dr Margaret Chan Kit Yok, Norjanah Razali, Adeline Liong, Telemachus Lo, Dominic Chuo, and Alice Wee.

In his acceptance speech, William said he was hopeful and confident that the new team would continue to lead and guide Azam Sarawak towards new heights.

“Azam Sarawak has continuously proven its capability in assisting the state to promote development consciousness and participatory development among Sarawakians,” he said.

Azam Sarawak remains a choice partner of key agencies such as the Chief Minister’s Department and Sarawak Multimedia Authority in the development of various programmes and activities.

Established in 1983, this non-profit organisation currently has 102 active members comprising government officers, professionals from various backgrounds, members of the private and corporate sectors, media practitioners, professional retirees and also youths.

During the AGM yesterday, all those attending observed a moment of silence for former board member and president of Azam Toastmasters Club (1999), Mohamad Abdul Rahman, who passed away recently.