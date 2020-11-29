Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new positive cases for third consecutive day today

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 1,062, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee in a statement also said that no new recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, making the total number of recovery and discharged cases for Sarawak remain at 1,020 or about 96.05 per cent.

SDMC also reported that as of today, 23 Covid-19 patients were still being isolated and treated, with 20 being warded in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), two in Sibu Hospital and one in Miri Hospital.

While there have been no new cases today, SDMC said six clusters remained active in the state. They are the Besi Cluster with 12 cases recorded, Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases, Baki Cluster 33, Seladah Cluster nine, Greenhill Cluster 91 and Wisma Saberkas Cluster 44.

Kuching and Miri districts are still classified as yellow zones, while 38 other Sarawak districts are green zones, the committee added.

SDMC said Kuching has reported 12 cases over the last 14 days while Miri recorded three.

Sarawak today also recorded nine new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases and 240 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases.

A total of 3,671 PUS cases were being isolated and quarantined in 38 hotels and other quarantine centres around the state as of today, SDMC added.

There were 1,926 PUS cases recorded in Kuching, following by Miri with 892 cases, Bintulu with 336 cases, Limbang with 269 cases, Sibu with 139 cases and Samarahan with cases 109.

On another development, SDMC reported that the police have issued eight compound notices for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations where seven were in Kuching and one in Miri.

At the same time, SDMC said the Local Government and Housing Ministry had also issued 113 warning notices around the state.

The police also conducted roadblocks at seven locations around the state, where two were in Lawas, one Lundu, one Bau, one Serian, one Sri Aman and one in Lubok Antu.

A total of 1,336 vehicles were checked at all the roadblocks within the last 24 hours, SDMC added.