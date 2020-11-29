Elephant found dead, another relocated

KOTA KINABALU: A Borneo pygmy elephant was found dead in a plantation in Kinabatangan.

Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) director Augustine Tuuga said poisoning is suspected and investigations into the elephant’s death are ongoing.

He said a Ladang Leepang 3 plantation worker discovered the carcass of the 20-year-old female elephant on Nov 22 around 5.20pm.

There were no visible bodily injuries due to sharp objects, but blood was spotted coming out from the mouth, he said.

“After retrieving the remains, a post-mortem was conducted on Nov 23 by a team led by a SWD veterinarian, with the presence of Kinabatangan police.

“Samples have been taken for investigation and toxicology analysis by the investigating officer.

“The official post-mortem report has yet to be released, ” he added in a statement yesterday.

The elephant is believed to have died less than 24 hours before it was found, as the carcass had not rotted and there was no stench yet.

Tuuga said the case is being investigated under Section 37 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 (for the killing of an animal).

Meanwhile, a 1.3m-tall male elephant calf was safely relocated to the Borneo Elephant Sanctuary within the Kinabatangan wildlife sanctuary on Saturday morning.

The calf was initially found roaming in Kampung Sukau in Kinabatangan on Nov 27, and a team from SWD tended to it before moving the animal in a transport crate via lorry on Saturday.