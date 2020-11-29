Federation holds blood donation drive at CityOne Megamall

KUCHING: The Youth Section of the Federation of Chinese Associations in Kuching and Samarahan Divisions is conducting a blood donation drive at the new wing of CityOne Megamall here today, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The organiser calls on everyone, especially regular blood donors, to come down to the mall and support the cause.

The drive is supported by the Youth Section of Sarawak Lungsi Association (Lungsi Youth) and Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kuching Chapter.

“This donation drive is being run in response to the call by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to replenish the stock at its blood bank.

“It also aims to raise the awareness of the noble deed of saving lives through blood donation,” said the organiser in a press release yesterday.

The organiser also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the three major sponsors for this drive – the Lee Onn Group of Companies, Hock Peng Organisation and Life Cafe.

“We also thank the management of CityOne Shopping Mall for providing us with the venue,” it added.

The organiser also extended its gratitude to Lian Hua Seng Sdn Bhd, Tian Hak Company Sdn Bhd, Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn Bhd, Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, CHTC, Taiwan Siau Jou, and Sundrop Fruit Juices Sdn Bhd – the sponsors of goodies slated for every successful donor.

Other sponsors are See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd and Anergy Water Sdn Bhd.

Any enquiry could be forwarded to Alex Lee by calling 016-896 8881, Lee Li Soon (016-853 5818), or Lee Chong Tat (014-338 7080).