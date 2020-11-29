Heavy rains warning in peninsula’s east coast, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Heavy rains are forecast in the east coast and rural areas of the peninsula and west coast of Sabah, as well as Labuan, until tomorrow.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement today issued a yellow level weather alert for areas in Kelantan comprising of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai; Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu) and Sabah (rural areas, west coast, Kudat, Labuan).

Downpours are also expected in several districts in Sarawak today, particularly in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu. – Bernama