Nanta to Bukit Aman: Reconsider decision to reduce number of S’wakian police personnel stationed in state

KUCHING (Nov 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has urged the police top management in Bukit Aman to reconsider its decision to reduce the number of Sarawakian police personnel stationed in the state from 70 to 40 per cent.

He said the 30 per cent reduction of Sarawakian personnel serving in the state was a substantial number which might cause some anxiety among affected personnel as well as their families.

“I think this matter needs to be deliberated in depth, including the rationale behind the reduction as it creates anxiety among personnel involved including their family members,” he said in a statement today.

The Kapit MP was commenting on a statement by the police (PDRM) Director of Management Datuk Ramli Din during his working visit to the state on Nov 20.

Ramli was reported to have said that the 70 per cent of police personnel in the state were Sarawakians, which exceeded PDRM’s target of 40 per cent for locals serving in their home state.

Because of that, Ramli was reported to have said that the police would consider reducing the numbers to about 40 per cent in stages, including in Sabah, as part of its rotation posting procedure, especially sensitive posts, and to give opportunities to senior personnel to be posted back to their home state.

Nanta, who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said he had no intention to interfere in the administrative affairs of the police or Ministry of Home Affairs, but believed that an explanation was necessary to avoid negative perceptions or sentiments among Sarawakians.

“And, as the people’s representative representing the voice of Sarawak, this matter needs to be raised to be given due attention by PDRM’s top management in Bukit Aman,” said Nanta.

Having said that, he said he would have no objection if the posting involved senior personnel as part of their promotions, whether to Bukit Aman or other places outside the state.

“Same goes for junior officers or personnel to earn more experience which can contribute to their career development,” said Nanta.

However, he pointed out that people would get anxious when the posting procedure involved personnel who were approaching retirement age, or had made prior preparations to retire.

“Or, those who are just married, which may cause various complications because they have to be away from their new extended families.

“This of course would cause unnecessary pressure on personnel involved, especially to their new extended families,” said Nanta.

Furthermore, he said those who declined to be posted out would be considered an insubordination, which would further affect their promotion.

“I am sure that there are other more suitable mechanisms for promotion procedures which would eventually lead to them continuing their service back in their home state.

“Therefore, I urge the top leadership of PDRM, particularly Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to find the most amicable solution,” said Nanta.