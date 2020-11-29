Notice of road closure for reconstruction of Satok suspension bridge

KUCHING: Reconstruction works for Satok suspension bridge at Jalan Matang going towards Jalan Merdeka (Kubah Ria) will commence tomorrow (Nov 30).

Public Works Department (JKR) Southern Region said in a statement yesterday that the works are expected to be completed by Dec 31.

Road users are advised to plan their journey ahead to avoid traffic inconvenience due to the construction works.

The department pointed out that Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Ya’kub roundabout can be used as an alternative to head to Jalan Merdeka and Jalan Matang.

Any changes to the works schedule will be announced at the appropriate time.