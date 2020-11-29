Police adopt Kpg Assyakirin as Amanita garden to fight crime

SIBU: The police have adopted Kampung Assyakirin Phase I,2 and 3 in Bintulu as Amanita garden to rope in more housewives in efforts to combat crime.

“The programme recognises the role of women especially housewives in helping the police combat crime. Housewives are familiar with what is going on in their surroundings and can be the eyes and ears of the police force,” said Sarawak head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department SAC Dato Muhammed Hasbullah Ali while officiating at the adoption of villages in Bintulu yesterday.

Apart from interacting with the housewives to obtain more information, Hasbullah said the setting up of Amanita garden in Kampung Assyakirin would also make the residential areas better and safer.

He stated that cooperation is vital in helping the police fight crime and other immoral activities and Kampung Assyarikin was adopted due to the high crime rate and social problems there including drugs, illegal racing (mat rempit) and others.

“I am sure the housewives in the area are more than willing to report to us and identify suspicious activities so that they can rid the place of unhealthy activities,” he added.

Also present were Bintulu District Police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, his deputy DSP Jame Reis and Kampung Assyakirin Phase I community leader Pengiran Hamdan Pengiran Kerta.